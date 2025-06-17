Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial property
5
1 property total found
Office 70 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases.  Set in the tranqui…
$248,486
