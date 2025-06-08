Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Deryneia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A superb three-bedroom apartment located in a quiet residential area of Derynia but within w…
$244,733
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Deryneia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Excellent two-bedroom apartment located in a quiet residential area of Derynia, but within w…
$199,201
