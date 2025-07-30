Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Deryneia
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 421 m² in Deryneia, Cyprus
Office 421 m²
Deryneia, Cyprus
Area 421 m²
An office for sale in Deryneia. It is located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building.Th…
$573,466
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go