Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Sea view

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale is a charming bungalow located in the picturesque village of Latchi. This stunning …
$603,829
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$406,423
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$402,798
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go