  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A contemporary styled bungalow offering open floor plans with dramatic views in every direct…
$532,252
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Traditional, 4 bedroom house built in1955 located in the ideal center of Nea Dimmata village…
$342,557
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A great opportunity to purchase a property in one of the most prestige areas of Cyprus!!!Thi…
$580,605
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A contemporary styled bungalow offering open floor plans with dramatic views in every direct…
$537,042
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$406,423
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$402,798
Realting.com
Go