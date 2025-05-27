Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Oroklini
3
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2-bathroom ground floor, semi-detached house for rent in Larna…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms -One En-suite Fully Furnished for Rent Fully furniture and Elec…
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom Detached house for rent in Skala, Larnaca. Prime location, near shops etc., beau…
$2,378
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the peaceful and picturesque village of Oroklini, Larnaca, this delightful 2-bed…
$1,132
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a spacious, modern, and stylish home to rent? Your search ends here! This 4-bedr…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms house with pool and central heating in Oroklini. Great location with easy access …
$2,095
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A modern family villa with private pool in Livadia area for rent! The villa is full furnishe…
$2,398
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the tranquil and sought-after neighborhood of Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca, this beaut…
$1,132
per month
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

