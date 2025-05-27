Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a spacious, modern, and stylish home to rent? Your search ends here! This 4-bedr…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms house with pool and central heating in Oroklini. Great location with easy access …
$2,095
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go