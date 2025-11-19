Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
8
Koinoteta Kissonergas
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For rent: This modern, detached house in Kissonerga offers a key-ready living experience in …
$3,251
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Discover this stunning detached villa for rent in the charming area of Peyia. Nestled among …
$11,612
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For rent: This modern, detached house in Kissonerga offers a key-ready living experience in …
$3,222
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Available for rent: This key-ready detached villa in Pegeia offers spacious and modern livin…
$9,207
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Available for rent: This key-ready detached villa in Pegeia offers spacious and modern livin…
$9,290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This magnificent fully-furnished 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom seafront villa, is spanning on more t…
$10,451
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Garden