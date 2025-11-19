Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
3
Koinoteta Kissonergas
6
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$545,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
AdriastarAdriastar
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$540,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$545,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$540,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go