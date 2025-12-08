Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Choletria
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Choletria, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Choletria, Cyprus
Apartment
Choletria, Cyprus
A field in the Choletria area , creating a tranquil environment with minimal noise. Chol…
$74,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Choletria, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go