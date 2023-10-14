Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Chloraka
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir