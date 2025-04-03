Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Apesia
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Apesia, Cyprus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 5 940 m² in Apesia, Cyprus
Investment 5 940 m²
Apesia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 132
Area 5 940 m²
Residential project with planning permits in Apesia, Limassol district. Key Features 44 Det…
$18,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes