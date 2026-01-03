Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Apesia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Apesia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Apesia, Cyprus
Apartment
Apesia, Cyprus
Agricultural land located in Apesia village in Limassol, in G3 zone, 10% cover ratio, build…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Apesia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go