3 bedroom bungalow in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This modern bungalow is available for rent in the peaceful village of Anarita. Recently reno…
$1,728
per month
1 bedroom Bungalow in Anarita, Cyprus
1 bedroom Bungalow
Anarita, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
*Important Note: The properties will be available from the 1st of September 2025 *Please not…
$749
per month
