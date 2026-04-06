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Long term rental apartments in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

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1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri village, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri village, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Amazing 5 bedroom detached house in a very quiet area of Asomatos, just few minutes from all…
$4,069
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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