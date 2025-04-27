Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

1 BHK
34
2 BHK
16
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/16
What do you get: spacious apartments in a complex on the seashore with a private beach. On c…
$495,178
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: complex -based construction and construction p…
$209,978
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments and villas with your own infinity pool, providing an exciting lo…
$205,861
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
What do you get: a cozy spacious planning apartment 1+1, 65m2 with your own garden and barbe…
$122,404
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious complexeselkeboe, northern killer -b…
$192,508
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/8
What do you recall: the newly -closed polyslide -polar radio -based construction of construc…
$122,404
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
What do you get: a new complex with various layouts in the Estepepa area, Northern Cyprus. O…
$139,095
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/7
What do you get: apartments in a complex in one of the most popular locations of the island.…
$174,703
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -recruiting aurizimoryeenoneiskele, …
$141,321
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments in the unique complex of the area of ​​the spark, northern Cypru…
$228,116
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious complexionposelketlysu, northern kil…
$172,478
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/8
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: new investment-entertaining projecture for the…
$144,659
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/11
What do you get: a studio apartment in a new project in the skewers area, with a convenient …
$105,712
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: you are waiting for cozy furnished studio apartments in a hotel type in a s…
$145,772
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: modern apartments with various layouts in the area of ​​Sincere, Northern C…
$228,116
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/14
What do you get: apartments and Townhouse in a large -scale residential complex in the Tatly…
$339,948
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Projective -in -Ingoristrastructure -Summe…
$124,429
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale investment project Klizimorye, No…
$238,576
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments in the unique complex of the Boaz district, Northern Cyprus. On …
$344,956
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments with a sea view in Northern Cyprus. On construction: the start o…
$77,893
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: apartments of various layouts in a stylish residential complex in an invest…
$178,598
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: an exclusive investment project in the Long Beach area in Northern Cyprus …
$166,914
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments in an elite complex, not far from the most famous beach "Long Be…
$200,297
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious comprehensive compliance, northern k…
$205,861
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Committee of the Classum -Klazimoryanasere…
$326,039
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
What do you get: exclusive real estate in a large -scale project of the Espertep region. On …
$183,605
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments of various layouts in the popular area of ​​Clarkes, Long Beach.…
$225,890
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/12
For arandy, you will recall: New Committee of the Test Medical Maryanasyanovyrene. Occupatio…
$102,374
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/7
For arandy, you will recall: the complex of the Permium Classuviashevazhoprobeach, Northern …
$279,525
