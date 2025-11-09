Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akoursos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Akoursos, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Akoursos, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Akoursos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
$1,84M
Leave a request
Apartment in Akoursos, Cyprus
Apartment
Akoursos, Cyprus
This residential plot is located close to the beautiful and well developed village of Kathik…
$441,260
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Akoursos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go