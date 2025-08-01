Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Theodoros Larn
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
A stunning fully renovated Sea view villa Located on the costal side of Ayios Theodoros, sit…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Nestled in the vibrant center of Paphos, offers an exceptional blend of luxury and convenien…
$698,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go