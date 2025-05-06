Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Ioannis
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Larnaca Discover this well-maintained three-bedr…
$1,019
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
This Residences is in the heart of Neapolis neighbourhood, just 500 meters from the beach. T…
$1,925
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Kato Paphos Available for long-term rent, this impressi…
$9,058
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 1-Bedroom Apartment – 2nd Floor Located in a new building, this bright 1-bedroom unit…
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
The rent price + common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities such as …
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-bedroom floor apartment available for rent in the sought-after area of Kato Paphos. Th…
$1,585
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 5-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Kato Paphos Available for long-term rent, this impressi…
$11,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Premium Finishes Located on the 2nd floor, this beautifull…
$3,611
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
With architecturally modern influences this residence is located in the idyllic seaside area…
$14,719
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The outstanding property for rent! 2 bedroom apartment for rent! Location: Makenzie Fascinat…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Flat for Rent in Limassol – 154m² This stunning, fully furnished 3-bedro…
$2,604
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Nesting on a hillside in the St. George area, the project is set in a spectacular panoramic …
$11,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский