Houses for sale in Agia Barbara, Cyprus

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This 4-bedroom semi-detached house is located in the peaceful village of Agia Varvara, Papho…
$269,029
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
4-Bedroom Villa in Agia Varvara, Paphos Spacious Living | Quiet Location | Ideal Family Home…
$571,262
