Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
40
Zadar
28
Pag
15
Grad Nin
14
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling…
$404,183
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling a…
$256,859
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Zadar County

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go