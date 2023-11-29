Houses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

UAE
96 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
5
5
289 m²
€1,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
6
4
235 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Ugljan, Croatia
4
4
262 m²
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
7
360 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
2
170 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
2
120 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
3
2
148 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with sea view
Town of Pag, Croatia
6
3
170 m²
PAG - House with three apartments overlooking the sea The island of Pag is one of the larg…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Zadar County, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
3
2
170 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Kraj, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
2
2
91 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Kraj, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Zaton, Croatia
3
3
185 m²
1
ZADAR, ZATON - Luxury stone villa with swimming pool Beautiful stone villa with swimming p…
€610,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Zaton, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4
5
300 m²
1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale near the sea …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
6
8
172 m²
4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
9
9
450 m²
4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
5
4
259 m²
3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Kozino, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
4
170 m²
2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rovanjska, Croatia
4
4
216 m²
2
ZADAR, STARIGRAD - villa with beautiful sea view Villa with pool for sale near Starigrad P…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Rovanjska, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
5
7
175 m²
ZADAR, POSEDARJE - Villa on the beach In a special location, by the sea we sell a villa wi…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
6
6
400 m²
3
NIN - a fairytale villa with a beautiful view This beautiful, fairytale villa with a beaut…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4
4
380 m²
2
FILIP JAKOV, RAŠTANE - villa with pool Beautifully decorated villa for sale in a small tow…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with garage, with parking
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
4
4
120 m²
3
STARIGRAD, SELINE - beautiful villa with a view We offer a beautiful villa near the Paklen…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
9
5
248 m²
3
PAKOŠTANE, DRAGE - Apartment house near the sea In Draga, not far from Pakoštane, we are s…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
7
4
476 m²
3
ZADAR, BIBINJE - beautiful apartment villa near the beach In Bibinje near Zadar, about 50 …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
5
5
453 m²
2
ZADAR - modern villa with sea view We are selling a beautiful villa, located north of the …
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Kraj, Croatia
3
2
260 m²
3
POLAČA, KAKMA - holiday house with swimming pool In Polača, not far from Biograd na Moru, …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Kraj, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
4
3
101 m²
2
RAŽANAC - semi-detached house by the sea In Ražanac, by the sea, we are selling a semi-det…
€357,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House 4 bathrooms with sea view, with parking
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4
343 m²
2
ZADAR, SURROUNDINGS - apartment villa with sea view In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distanc…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
6
3
177 m²
3
ZADAR, BIBINJE - house near the sea In Bibinje, in a great location, we are selling a detach…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
10
4
982 m²
2
DALMACIJA, ZADAR - Two unique villas We are selling beautiful villas located just 3 kilome…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Vir, Croatia
5
5
296 m²
2
This spacious, comfortable holiday home is located on the island of Vir, near the eponymous …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
