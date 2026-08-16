Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

;
Grad Zadar
59
Zadar
51
Grad Nin
20
Pag
12
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
230 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Zadar County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 551 m²
Sea:10 m Built: 2024 Pag center: 8 km Airport distance: 87 km Indoor space: 551 m2 Pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Mrljane, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 414 m²
Sea : 10 m Built: 2024 Airport distance: 31 km Indoor space: 414 m2 Plot size: 5…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Brand-new modern villa with swimming pool, 50 meters from the sea!A luxurious, contemporay d…
$903,484
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
In the enchanting coastal haven of Sukošan, a stately villa graces an unparalleled location,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
This luxury high-tech villa is located in Dalmatia, in Privlaka, on the first row to the sea…
$4,04M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 11 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 505 m²
Modern new villa with 4 luxury apartments, 20 meters from the sea only on Vir island!Set jus…
$2,63M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Location: Seline Built: 2018 Sea: 300 m Center: 300 m Airport distance: 48 km …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Lux new attached villa in Privlaka, 100m from the sea, with roof top jacuzzi, if offered for…
$796,152
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
New complex of 12 luxury villas on a natural slope, which ensures a wonderful open view of t…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Villa with Stunning Sea Views in Zadar area, mere 150 meters from the sea - with tenn…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Newly Built 2025 Seafront Luxury Villa in Dalmatia – First Row to the Sea with Pool, Panoram…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Discover a captivating modular villa for sale on Pag Island, boasting an enchanting sea view…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is nestled in a tranquil setting just …
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This exclusive luxury villa is located in Privlaka area near Zadar, only 4 km from historic …
$865,331
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Fantastic modern family villa  under construction in Zadar area with distant sea views.…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
For sale is a new modern villa near Zadar with sea views, just 200 meters from the beautiful…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrcane, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
New villa with a swimming pool in the famous touristic place Petrčane near Zadar!The area of…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
A complex of 8 luxury modern villas located on a hill, with a panoramic view of the sea in S…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Nestled in the picturesque Zadar region, this exclusive seafront house offers a luxurious li…
$1,24M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
The beautiful New Sea View Villa near Zadar is a luxurious retreat located just 0.5 km from …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Lux villa in a row in Privlaka, with rooftop jacuzzi, is offered for sale!Imagine living jus…
$751,047
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A beautiful ultra-modern luxury villa on the first line to the sea, just a few steps from th…
$3,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
This luxurious, modern villa with a heated swimming pool is set across two levels in a peace…
$970,959
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Top offer!New modern villa with swimming pool under construction for sale in Zaton not far f…
$1,37M
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2005 Zadar center: 1 km Sea: 50 m Indoor space: 540 m2 …
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Luxury villa 200 m from the sea in Preko, Ugljan island within the complex of several modern…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Luxury villa for sale just 270 meters from the Adriatic Sea and beautiful beaches in the pea…
$686,190
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Discounted! Old price was 990 000 eur, new price is 870 000 eur!New built modern design vill…
$994,976
Leave a request

Property types in Zadar County

villas

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go