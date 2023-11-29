Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Zadar County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

villas
40
House To archive
96 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
€1,53M
Villa 6 room villa in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ugljan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Ugljan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
€765,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
6 room house with furniture, with sea view in Town of Pag, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with sea view
Town of Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
PAG - House with three apartments overlooking the sea The island of Pag is one of the larg…
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Zaton, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, ZATON - Luxury stone villa with swimming pool Beautiful stone villa with swimming p…
€610,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale near the sea …
€750,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 4
These fully equipped and modern apartments are located in an old stone house located just 20…
€1,30M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Beautifully decorated apartment house with a floor area of 120 m2 and a usable 450 is situat…
€1,25M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
In a small village near Zadar, we sell a beautiful house with pool of large accommodation ca…
€849,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rovanjska, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rovanjska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, STARIGRAD - villa with beautiful sea view Villa with pool for sale near Starigrad P…
€690,000
5 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 175 m²
ZADAR, POSEDARJE - Villa on the beach In a special location, by the sea we sell a villa wi…
€3,00M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
NIN - a fairytale villa with a beautiful view This beautiful, fairytale villa with a beaut…
€1,50M
4 room house with furniture, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FILIP JAKOV, RAŠTANE - villa with pool Beautifully decorated villa for sale in a small tow…
€1,25M
4 room house with garage, with parking in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
4 room house with garage, with parking
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
STARIGRAD, SELINE - beautiful villa with a view We offer a beautiful villa near the Paklen…
€950,000
9 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking in Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
9 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
PAKOŠTANE, DRAGE - Apartment house near the sea In Draga, not far from Pakoštane, we are s…
€580,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
ZADAR, BIBINJE - beautiful apartment villa near the beach In Bibinje near Zadar, about 50 …
€1,20M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR - modern villa with sea view We are selling a beautiful villa, located north of the …
€2,80M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
POLAČA, KAKMA - holiday house with swimming pool In Polača, not far from Biograd na Moru, …
€450,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
RAŽANAC - semi-detached house by the sea In Ražanac, by the sea, we are selling a semi-det…
€357,000
House 4 bathrooms with sea view, with parking in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
House 4 bathrooms with sea view, with parking
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, SURROUNDINGS - apartment villa with sea view In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distanc…
€1,30M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
ZADAR, BIBINJE - house near the sea In Bibinje, in a great location, we are selling a detach…
€630,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 982 m²
Number of floors 2
DALMACIJA, ZADAR - Two unique villas We are selling beautiful villas located just 3 kilome…
€4,50M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Vir, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious, comfortable holiday home is located on the island of Vir, near the eponymous …
€1,25M
