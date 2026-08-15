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Residential properties for sale in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia

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apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Wonderful semi-detached villa with swimming pool in Biograd-na-moru just 400  meters fr…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
One and only property on the first line to the sea with olive grove on of absolutely isolate…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace, 59 m², Biograd On the second floor of a newer building, …
$213,681
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2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-room apartment with garden 81.51 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar A two-room…
$261,288
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2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
New construction, two-room apartment 76.94 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar On the second floor of…
$220,324
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5 room house in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of Biograd there is an apartment building with 3 one-room apartments, 2 studio…
$519,872
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