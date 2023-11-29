Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Split-Dalmatia County
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Grad Split
4
Split
4
Trogir
4
Opcina Bol
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 43
€9,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€4,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 28
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 31 room with sea view in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 15 rooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 533 m²
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Hotel 28 rooms in Postira, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 2 400 m²
Brač, Postira, 1st ROW TO THE SEA, hotel of approx. 2400 m2 on a plot of approx. 4800 m2. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 734 m²
The island of Brač, Supetar, hotel with a total area of 624m2, apartment 110m2 and yard 528m…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 550 m²
Trogir, center Hotel of approx. 550 m2 on 5 floors, located in the protected historic cente…
€2,30M
Leave a request

Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir