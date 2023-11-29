UAE
Hotels for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
20
1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
43
€9,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
25
4
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
14
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
10
10
3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
28
3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
31
5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
23
3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
10
10
4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
9
9
4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
10
10
5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 15 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
15
14
533 m²
MAKARSKA, first row to the sea, boutique hotel (10 km from Makarska) Detached building: gro…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 28 rooms
Postira, Croatia
28
28
2 400 m²
Brač, Postira, 1st ROW TO THE SEA, hotel of approx. 2400 m2 on a plot of approx. 4800 m2. T…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms
Supetar, Croatia
14
15
734 m²
The island of Brač, Supetar, hotel with a total area of 624m2, apartment 110m2 and yard 528m…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
14
13
550 m²
Trogir, center Hotel of approx. 550 m2 on 5 floors, located in the protected historic cente…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
