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Hotels for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

;
Split
12
Grad Makarska
22
Grad Split
22
Grad Trogir
11
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84 properties total found
Hotel 288 m² in Jelsa, Croatia
Hotel 288 m²
Jelsa, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Advantageous Guest House in Ivan Dolac, Hvar, with Sea Views!Located in the picturesque vill…
$686,190
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Hotel 364 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 364 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Three apartments house with garage, terraces and fantastic sea view on Omis riviera - 60 met…
$857,738
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Hotel 420 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Beautiful guest-house in the very center of the town. The villa has a total area of 420m2 an…
$1,46M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 494 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 494 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 494 m²
A stunning hotel situated in one of Split's most sought-after areas, just a 5-minute walk fr…
$2,97M
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Hotel 140 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 140 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Property on the 1st row to the sea in Zivogosce village, Makarska riviera!This compact apart…
Price on request
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Hotel 399 m² in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Hotel 399 m²
Opcina Selca, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 399 m²
A stone building with a swimming pool on the FIRST LINE of the sea on the island of Brac in …
$1,56M
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Hotel 450 m² in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 450 m²
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Price fell! Old price was 1 650 000 eur, new price is 1 500 000 eur!Located in the very cent…
$1,71M
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Hotel 690 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 690 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 690 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity awaits in the heart of Split—a tourist property of 9 a…
$5,15M
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Hotel 330 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 330 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Wonderful apart-house on the sunny south side of the Čiovo peninsula in the quiet bay of Mav…
$1,15M
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Hotel 336 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 336 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 336 m²
Located in the absolute heart of Makarska, in an exceptionally sought-after and rarely avail…
$1,49M
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Hotel 300 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Discounted!Old price was 1 700 000 eur, new price is 1 250 000 eur!Exceptional property on H…
$1,44M
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Hotel 429 m² in Necujam, Croatia
Hotel 429 m²
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 429 m²
Wonderful 3*** apart-house on Solta island only 150 meters from the sea, within greenery!Won…
$1,01M
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Hotel 370 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Nestled a mere 110 meters from the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic, on the enchanting i…
$1,49M
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Hotel 160 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 160 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Price went down from 1 990 000 eur to 1 700 000 eur!This stunning boutique property is locat…
Price on request
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Hotel 411 m² in Strozanac Donji, Croatia
Hotel 411 m²
Strozanac Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 411 m²
This luxury seafront tourist property is located in the first row by the sea, directly on th…
$5,15M
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Hotel 292 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 292 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Recently built modern building with 5 apartments in total is located in one of the quieter a…
$923,020
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Hotel 460 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Price went down from 750 000 eur to 700 000 eur!Apart-hotel for 6 apartments with a swimming…
$1,21M
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Hotel 6 800 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 6 800 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 90
Bathrooms count 90
Area 6 800 m²
This premier seaside hospitality development on Bosnian Adriatic represents a unique in…
$20,59M
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Hotel 183 m² in Pisak, Croatia
Hotel 183 m²
Pisak, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
A detached house for sale in Omiš, Pisak, offering approximately 183 m² of living space arra…
$743,373
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Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Top offer!!!  Hotel for sale in the centre of Split just 200 meters from Diocletia…
$2,82M
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Hotel 170 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 170 m²
Luxury Boutique Hotel for Sale in Split Old Town – Exclusive UNESCO Property Near Diocletian…
Price on request
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Hotel 496 m² in Necujam, Croatia
Hotel 496 m²
Necujam, Croatia
Area 496 m²
Unique 1st line hotel for modernization on Solta island!Located in the picturesque fishing v…
$2,29M
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Hotel 507 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 507 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 507 m²
An exceptional tourist facility located by the sea in Zaostrog on the Makarska Riviera, 1st …
$1,83M
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Hotel 317 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 317 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
A fully furnished house for sale in a highly attractive location just 100 meters from the be…
$1,09M
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Hotel 720 m² in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Hotel 720 m²
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 720 m²
A modern recently built apartment house with four apartments, pool and fitness-hall is locat…
$957,633
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Hotel 900 m² in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 900 m²
Bol, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 900 m²
In one of the most popular tourist destinations in Croatia, in Bol town famous by Golden Hor…
$2,31M
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Hotel 299 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 299 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 299 m²
Apart-house with 5 apartments just 30 meters from the beach of Slatina on Ciovo peninsula (s…
$749,954
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Hotel 469 m² in Grad Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 469 m²
Grad Supetar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 469 m²
Great touristic property on Brac island, in popular Supetar connected to the mainland by reg…
$771,964
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Hotel in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Excellent hotel of 4 stars category in the very centre of Split!Advantageous location! Hotel…
$4,62M
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Hotel 800 m² in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Marvellous waterfront  hotel on Makarska riviera within the pine trees next to the beac…
$3,23M
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