Restaurants for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

4 properties total found
Restaurant 8 rooms in Vrboska, Croatia
Restaurant 8 rooms
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
€899,000
Restaurant 2 bathrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
€1,50M
Restaurant 1 room in Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
€1,20M
Restaurant in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Restaurant
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 74 m²
Kastela, Kastel Novi. A well-established restaurant with complete equipment on the waterfron…
€280,000
