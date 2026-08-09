Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

;
сommercial properties
104
hotels
84
investment properties
5
shops
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 200 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 200 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Restaurant 290 m² in Jelsa, Croatia
Restaurant 290 m²
Jelsa, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go