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Shops for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

;
Split
4
Grad Split
4
4 properties total found
Shop 112 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 112 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
$516,755
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Shop 41 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 41 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
$230,694
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Shop 60 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 60 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
$253,763
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TekceTekce
Shop 50 m² in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 50 m²
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
$749,756
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Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

сommercial properties
hotels
investment properties
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