  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Split-Dalmatia County

Commercial real estate in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Grad Split
16
Split
16
Trogir
6
Opcina Bol
4
Grad Hvar
3
Grad Makarska
3
Makarska
3
53 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Split, Kman, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€165,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Mimice, Croatia
Commercial 4 rooms
Mimice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the small tourist town of Medići on the Omiš Riviera, a business and residential building…
€1,50M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 1 500 m²
FOR SALE, SPACIOUS HALL IN PRISOJ 1500m2, BUSINESS ZONE DICMO! We present this exceptional o…
€750,000
Commercial real estate in Trogir, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 250 m²
Trogir is a town on the central Adriatic coast of Croatia and is well connected to the mainl…
€2,80M
Commercial in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Commercial
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
The town of Kaštel is located on the coast of the Bay of Kaštel and it is the second-largest…
€1,44M
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Vira, Croatia
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Vira, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 740 m²
€2,70M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 2 600 m²
SALE, DICMO-SPLIT, MIXED PURPOSE BUSINESS BUILDING 2,600m2 An office building for sale withi…
€850,000
Restaurant 8 rooms in Vrboska, Croatia
Restaurant 8 rooms
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
€899,000
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Investment with electricity in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Investment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 43
€9,30M
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zedno, Croatia
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
Rooms 25
Number of floors 4
€2,50M
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Restaurant 2 bathrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
€1,50M
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€4,20M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 28
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Hotel 31 room with sea view in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bol, Croatia
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
€2,50M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Makarska, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Other with surveillance security system in Grad Split, Croatia
Other with surveillance security system
Grad Split, Croatia
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
€1,10M
Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

restaurants
hotels
offices
warehouses
shops
