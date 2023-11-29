UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Commercial
Split-Dalmatia County
Commercial real estate in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Grad Split
16
Split
16
Trogir
6
Opcina Bol
4
Grad Hvar
3
Grad Makarska
3
Makarska
3
Clear all
53 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
20
1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
10
5
192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3
52 m²
Split, Kman, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 4 rooms
Mimice, Croatia
4
3
400 m²
In the small tourist town of Medići on the Omiš Riviera, a business and residential building…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
1 500 m²
FOR SALE, SPACIOUS HALL IN PRISOJ 1500m2, BUSINESS ZONE DICMO! We present this exceptional o…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Trogir, Croatia
18
18
1 250 m²
Trogir is a town on the central Adriatic coast of Croatia and is well connected to the mainl…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kastel Novi, Croatia
5
5
220 m²
The town of Kaštel is located on the coast of the Bay of Kaštel and it is the second-largest…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Vira, Croatia
7
5
740 m²
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
2 600 m²
SALE, DICMO-SPLIT, MIXED PURPOSE BUSINESS BUILDING 2,600m2 An office building for sale withi…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 8 rooms
Vrboska, Croatia
8
290 m²
Island of Hvar, business premises - restaurant on the sea side - Riva internal area 290 m2 w…
€899,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 43 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bol, Croatia
43
€9,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 180 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
180
The newly built hotel complex is for sale, with an area of about 9000 m2, located on a plot …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Trogir, Croatia
18
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 25 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zedno, Croatia
25
4
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
14
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
10
10
3
For sale is a attractive villa on four floors located at a large plot, just a few steps from…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 28 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
28
3
For sale is a fantastic 4-star hotel with next to lively promenade in the first row to the s…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 31 room with sea view
Bol, Croatia
31
5
A fantastic hotel categorized with 4 stars, completely renovated in 2002, is for sale. It is…
€10,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bol, Croatia
23
3
A fantastic boutique hotel categorized with 4* is for sale, just a few meters away from a be…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
16
10
3
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
10
10
4
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
9
9
4
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
10
10
5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Other with surveillance security system
Grad Split, Croatia
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
