Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Split-Dalmatia County
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

сommercial property
51
restaurants
4
hotels
19
offices
4
warehouses
3
shops
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment with electricity in Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Marinje Zemlje, Croatia
I25510 Karuzićevo Marinje Zemlje
€399,000
Leave a request
Investment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
Investment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
I25509 Zrinsko Frankopanska
€310,000
Leave a request
Investment with electricity in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
SALE, LAND AND HOUSE LučkoA family house for sale for adaptation or demolition on a building…
€239,000
Leave a request
Investment in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Investment
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
I23721 Gramača
€750,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir