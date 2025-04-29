Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
4
Grad Opatija
21
Grad Krk
14
Krk
13
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Top quality new building with a view of the sea This prestigious apartment is locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
$487,148
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Muraj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Muraj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
I26570 Creska/Mali Kartec
$1,07M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Superb new building with sea view This prestigious apartment is located in the late…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of an apartment in a luxurious new building in Opatija, 53 m2 We present you with an ex…
$472,356
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go