Seaview Apartments for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
4
Grad Opatija
21
Grad Krk
14
Krk
13
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Among the wide range of real estate offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, we present an affordabl…
$158,460
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive luxury apartment on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool and gar…
$969,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Our agency offers a well-appointed apartment in an exceptionally attractive location on the …
$243,496
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive luxury penthouse on the second floor of a new building with a private pool, terrac…
$1,25M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Among the wide selection of real estate on the northern Adriatic offered by the agency Stan …
$1,06M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. The building architecturally captures atte…
$1,08M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the extensive offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, a particularly attractive apartme…
$209,873
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the real estate offer of Stan Grad Immobilien, located in the area of the island of Krk, …
$894,707
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive luxury apartment on the first floor of a new building. It consists of an open livi…
$855,000
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Punat, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Punat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Among the wide range of properties in the Northern Adriatic offered by Stan Grad Immobilien,…
$1,27M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. Architecturally striking, the building is …
$3,40M
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano

