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Apartments with garage for sale in Istria County, Croatia

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Grad Pula
21
Grad Rovinj
25
Grad Umag
56
Grad Porec
29
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3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a quiet area of Rovinj with picturesque sea views, this building is currently und…
$1,20M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Rovinj – A high-quality residential building designed with a smart layout, lighting, room di…
$1,03M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Experience refined living in Rovinj with this contemporary first-floor apartment, offering 1…
$781,452
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Property types in Istria County

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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