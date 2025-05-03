Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Istria County, Croatia

85 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$611,841
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$500,987
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$469,433
3 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village for sale in th…
$229,181
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$530,327
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a quiet part of the village, is selling an…
$193,752
Apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Medulin, apartment for sale in a new building, in an excellent position, only 400 me…
$209,252
Apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment in a modern building in an attractive location UNDER CONSTRUCTION …
$275,838
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Banjole, just 320 m from the sea, an apartment is for sale in a new building on the …
$453,933
2 room apartment in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Premantura, just 400 m from the beach, in a great location, in a quiet part of the v…
$321,075
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$614,899
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Istria, Rovinj, two-room apartment with a sea view, total area 71 m², of which 60 m² is livi…
$354,289
2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, close to the …
$386,397
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$626,083
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$339,433
2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, POREČ – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in a new building, near the beac…
$393,040
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential b…
$752,864
1 bedroom apartment in Monterol, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$667,142
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Pula, two one-room apartments for sale in the center of Pula, ideal for living or in…
$264,610
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S7 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 mete…
$1,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Vabriga, Croatia
2 room apartment
Vabriga, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, VABRIGA – Two-story apartment with a sea view A two-room apartment in a new building…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula, a luxury new building is for sale located between the famous Verudela peninsul…
$904,489
2 room apartment in Grad Porec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming apartment is located on the ground floor and will consist of a living room, di…
$285,325
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the first floor in an exclusive new building with a sea view…
$538,959
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A two-story three-bedroom apartment is for sale, Apartment E, located on the…
$1,13M
1 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
Price on request
