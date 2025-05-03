Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
20
Grad Rovinj
23
Grad Umag
28
Grad Porec
16
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zambratija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Istria Farkas exclusively sells a duplex in the golf resort Kempinski, Um…
Price on request
Leave a request

