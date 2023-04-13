Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Esenyurt
1
Fatih
1
Kadikoey
1
Hotel 291 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 291 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
291 Number of rooms 52 000 m² Number of floors 8
€ 122,756,310
Hotel 320 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms 16 000 m² Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,273,265
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
Hotelin Esenyurt, Turkey
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
€ 79,814
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
Hotelin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 125,000,000
The hotel is located in the business district of the Asian side of Istanbul, a 5-minute wa…
Hotelin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 9,500,000
Istanbul Taksim   For sale LUX hotel operating) 80 rooms Cost of 9.5 million euros Th…
Hotelin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 6,000,000
The ready, operating business is on sale. HOTEL & SPA 4 * in the historical heart of I…
Hotel 20 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
20 Number of rooms 20 bath
€ 8,000,000
The existing Boutique Spa hotel in the center of Istanbul is for sale. Taksim Square. 40 r…

