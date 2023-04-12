Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Investmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
€ 660,000
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Investment 9 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m²
€ 777,000
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
Investmentin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
Investmentin Cullera, Spain
Investment
Cullera, Spain
3 545 m²
€ 8,200,000
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
Investmentin Utiel, Spain
Investment
Utiel, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 250,000
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación est&…
Investment 21 bedroomin l Eliana, Spain
Investment 21 bedroom
l Eliana, Spain
641 m²
€ 500,000
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
Investment 58 bathroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 58 bathrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
58 bath 1 400 m²
€ 750,000
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
Investmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 840 m²
€ 1,750,000
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
Investmentin Lliria, Spain
Investment
Lliria, Spain
€ 1,100,000
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters.…
Investment 1 bathroomin Alberic, Spain
Investment 1 bathroom
Alberic, Spain
1 bath
€ 1,100,000
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,00…
Investmentin l Horta Oest, Spain
Investment
l Horta Oest, Spain
€ 1,399,000
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
Investmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
16 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to prem…
Investmentin Ayora, Spain
Investment
Ayora, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 890,000
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…

