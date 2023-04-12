Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Shops

Shops for sale in Spain

commercial property
914
restaurants
44
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Shopin Barcelona, Spain
Shop
Barcelona, Spain
154 m²
€ 900,000
Spain.Barcelona Shopping space in Les Corts Shopping room for rent of a network of perfumery…
Shopin Casinos, Spain
Shop
Casinos, Spain
3 510 m²
€ 9,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Valencia – the new supermarket Mercadona and Burger King resta…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 388 m²
€ 30,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…

Regions with properties for sale

in Orihuela
in Alicante
in Community of Madrid
in la Marina Alta
in Extremadura
in Calp
in Estepona
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
in Balearic Islands
in Madrid
in l Alfas del Pi
in Moianes
in Pla de Mallorca
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Marbella
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
in San Miguel de Salinas
in Almogia
in Canary Islands
in Aspe

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir