Restaurants for sale in Catalonia, Spain
40 properties total found
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
€ 12,000,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 675,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 950,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Angular room opposite the pede…
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 320,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial space in the heart of Barcelona. Total area 300 m2. one floor. Facade 20 meters.…
Barcelona, Spain
90 m²
€ 770,000
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…
Barcelona, Spain
60 m²
€ 210,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona's elite area - Sant Gervasi. High cross-country street. To…
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial premises in the Eschample Escerra area, in close proximity to Hospital Cl i…
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 175,000
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
Barcelona, Spain
194 m²
€ 7,000,000
Commercial premises in the first line of the sea in the Barcelona area of the city o…
Barcelona, Spain
174 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
Barcelona, Spain
800 m²
€ 1,780,000
Commercial premises on the central highway in the area of Ashamplé (Sant Antoni) of B…
Barcelona, Spain
484 m²
€ 1,190,000
The commercial premises in Barcelona's elite district of Sant Gervasi are Turo Park. The tot…
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 345,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona - Pob Lenow. Angular space at a busy crossroads est.…
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 735,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
Barcelona, Spain
537 m²
€ 425,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gracia district of Bars Room ug Total area 53 7 m.q. Terrac…
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 450,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gothic Quarter in Barca lone. Most tourist place go Total ar…
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 825,000
For sale commercial premises in the Eshample area, Sant Antoni zone on the city's centr…
Barcelona, Spain
359 m²
€ 1,105,000
Commercial space on the central highway in the Forest Roots district of Barsel Located…
Barcelona, Spain
350 m²
€ 795,000
Ресторан в районе Вилла Олимпика с террасой. Общая площадь 350 м.кв. Высота потолков 4 метра…
Barcelona, Spain
135 m²
€ 1,260,000
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
Barcelona, Spain
264 m²
€ 355,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Raval. At the moment leased under restauran…
Barcelona, Spain
600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Restaurant with centenary history in Gothic quarter of the city of Barcelona. High ceilings …
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 415,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sant' Marty. At the moment leased under res…
Barcelona, Spain
94 m²
€ 435,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sants Monzhwick. At the moment leased under…
Barcelona, Spain
63 m²
€ 525,000
The commercial room in the downtown Barcelona and the district Raval and one of the busiest …
Barcelona, Spain
111 m²
€ 462,000
The commercial room near Eshample the cities of Barcelona. It is locateded on the first floo…
Show next 30 properties
