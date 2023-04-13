Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
€ 12,000,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 675,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 950,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Angular room opposite the pede…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 320,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial space in the heart of Barcelona. Total area 300 m2. one floor. Facade 20 meters.…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
90 m²
€ 770,000
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
60 m²
€ 210,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona's elite area - Sant Gervasi. High cross-country street. To…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial premises in the Eschample Escerra area, in close proximity to Hospital Cl i…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 175,000
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
194 m²
€ 7,000,000
Commercial premises in the first line of the sea in the Barcelona area of the city o…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
174 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
800 m²
€ 1,780,000
Commercial premises on the central highway in the area of Ashamplé (Sant Antoni) of B…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
484 m²
€ 1,190,000
The commercial premises in Barcelona's elite district of Sant Gervasi are Turo Park. The tot…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 345,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona - Pob Lenow. Angular space at a busy crossroads est.…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 735,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
537 m²
€ 425,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gracia district of Bars Room ug Total area 53 7 m.q. Terrac…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 450,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gothic Quarter in Barca lone. Most tourist place go Total ar…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 825,000
For sale commercial premises in the Eshample area, Sant Antoni zone on the city's centr…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
359 m²
€ 1,105,000
Commercial space on the central highway in the Forest Roots district of Barsel Located…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
350 m²
€ 795,000
Ресторан в районе Вилла Олимпика с террасой. Общая площадь 350 м.кв. Высота потолков 4 метра…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
135 m²
€ 1,260,000
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
264 m²
€ 355,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Raval. At the moment leased under restauran…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Restaurant with centenary history in Gothic quarter of the city of Barcelona. High ceilings …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 415,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sant' Marty. At the moment leased under res…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
94 m²
€ 435,000
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sants Monzhwick. At the moment leased under…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
63 m²
€ 525,000
The commercial room in the downtown Barcelona and the district Raval and one of the busiest …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
111 m²
€ 462,000
The commercial room near Eshample the cities of Barcelona. It is locateded on the first floo…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir