Clear all
268 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Barcelones, Spain
3 bath
930 m²
€ 1,700,000
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 315,000
Commercial premises in the Horta Ginardo area on the central avenue of Barcelona.Total area…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
€ 9,000,000
Commercial premises on Diagonal Avenue in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The ro…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
372 m²
€ 10,800,000
For sale 2 commercial premises located next to each other, in one of the most tourist…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
€ 12,000,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
Hotel
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
268 m²
€ 775,000
Commercial premises in the Barceloneta area of Barcelona.Total area 268 sq. M. Facade 6 met…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 675,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
Office
Barcelona, Spain
830 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
€ 799,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 386 m²
€ 880,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
€ 7,500,000
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
624 m²
€ 5,000,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on one of Barcelona's mo…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
2 712 m²
€ 4,700,000
Commercial premises in the Sants area of Barcelona. Occupies the first floor of a residenti…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
70 m²
€ 500,000
Commercial premises in the Virrei Amat metro area in Barcelona. The total area of 70 sq.m.…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
240 m²
€ 765,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 750,000
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
273 m²
€ 1,070,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
8 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
168 m²
€ 1,050,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Bonanova, Sant Gervasi. Located on the…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 2,950,000
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 736 m²
€ 27,000,000
Spain. Barcelona 4 * hotel in Barcelona City Hotel 4 * in Barcelona near the city center, cl…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 27,300,000
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
