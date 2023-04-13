Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Riga, Latvia

6 properties total found
Hotel 49 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Hotel 49 rooms
Riga, Latvia
49 Number of rooms 1 683 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 5,000,000
We sell a 4 * hotel in Stara Riga.  The perspective has been increased to 100 numbers. In …
Hotelin Riga, Latvia
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
205 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Latvia Riga Hostel / mini-hotel in the old town Room 205m2, occupying the entire 3 floor 4 -…
Hotel 2 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Hotel 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
€ 109,000
Latvia Riga Apartments for hostel Apartments in a renovated house in the center of Riga. An …
Hotel 137 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Hotel 137 rooms
Riga, Latvia
137 Number of rooms 5 179 m² Number of floors 5
€ 5,950,000
We present the hotel project (4+), which is located within the Old Town, near the Vantovaya …
Hotel 11 roomsin Riga, Latvia
Hotel 11 rooms
Riga, Latvia
11 Number of rooms 650 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
Hotelin Riga, Latvia
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
210 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 490,000
We offer the purchase of a more capital building in the center of Riga, which functions as a…

