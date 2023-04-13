Latvia
Hotels for sale in Riga, Latvia
Hotel
6 properties total found
Hotel 49 rooms
Riga, Latvia
49 Number of rooms
1 683 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 5,000,000
We sell a 4 * hotel in Stara Riga. The perspective has been increased to 100 numbers. In …
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
205 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Latvia Riga Hostel / mini-hotel in the old town Room 205m2, occupying the entire 3 floor 4 -…
Hotel 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
€ 109,000
Latvia Riga Apartments for hostel Apartments in a renovated house in the center of Riga. An …
Hotel 137 rooms
Riga, Latvia
137 Number of rooms
5 179 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 5,950,000
We present the hotel project (4+), which is located within the Old Town, near the Vantovaya …
Hotel 11 rooms
Riga, Latvia
11 Number of rooms
650 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
210 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 490,000
We offer the purchase of a more capital building in the center of Riga, which functions as a…
