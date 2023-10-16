Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
16
Municipality of Larissa
16
Leptokarya
13
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Chalkida
3
Municipality of Chalkide
3
38 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 1 630 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
€2,20M
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
€800,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 183 m²
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
€790,000
Hotel 41 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 41 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
€2,20M
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 765 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 920 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 634 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
€2,90M
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anilio, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
€3,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
€1,30M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
€1,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Koutourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Koutourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
€7,88M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
€6,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
€1,85M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
€1,70M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 286 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
€1,95M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. Thefour-storey hotel has 35 ful…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 864 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
€860,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale of900 square meters in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is under …
€360,000
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a four-storey hotel in the region of Volos. The hotel is has an area of 805 sq.m…
€1,10M
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in a popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has 16 ful…
€1,35M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amfiklia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
€430,000
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
€3,80M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
€950,000
Hotel 25 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in theregion Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 2 floors and has an area …
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
€1,60M
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
€1,80M
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
€900,000

