Offices for Sale in Greece

35 properties total found
Officein Acharavi, Greece
Office
Acharavi, Greece
366 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 860,000
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Office 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 107,000
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
Office 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000
Office for SALE in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 45.000€ (Listing No 2054). Anothe…
Office 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
Office 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 310,000
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
Office 18 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18 Number of rooms 1 410 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Officein Central Macedonia, Greece
Office
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Nea Krini SALE Store area: 207 m2, cellar, year of construction: 2021, autonomous gas, new b…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m² -1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m² -1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m² -1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Greece, Greece
Office
Greece, Greece
603 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,350,000
Historical Center SALE Building for Office Area: 603 m2, Basement, Year of construction: 199…
Office 4 roomsin Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,000
Drama, Center: Office of 150 sq.m. very central 1st floor in a very privileged location. It …
Office 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
Office 7 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
€ 370,000
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
264 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
155 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
Officein alimos, Greece
Office
alimos, Greece
180 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
Office 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
180 m²
€ 299,000
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
Office 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
27 m²
€ 30,000
Property Code: 1394 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Office of total surface 27 sq.m, on t…
Office 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
70 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
Office 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Office 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 99,000
Property Code: 2362 - FOR SALE 5 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 176 sq.m, on…
Office 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
75 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: 1207 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Spaces, Corner Office of total surface 75 sq.m…
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
78 m²
€ 90,000
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
Office 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
26 m²
€ 30,000
Agia Paraskevi FOR SALE Office 1 Bedroom(s) 1 WC Size: 26 m2, Ground floor floor, 27 year…
Office 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
110 m²
€ 115,000
Ref: 163 - Galatsi Office For sale 1 Area, 2 WC, area 110 sq.m, 1st Floor, Building Year: 20…
Office 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
65 m²
€ 70,000
Sale office 65 sqm in Stadiou, 4 minutes from the Metro University and Omonia, 3rd floor, f…
Office 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Office 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m² 2 Floor
€ 800,000
Office for sale in Glyfada of Athens - South for 800.000€ (Listing No FG046). Another proper…
Office 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Office 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 7 Floor
€ 41,000
Office for sale in Piraeus - Center of Piraeus for 41.000€ (Listing No 1250). Another proper…
Office 2 roomsin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Office 2 rooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,000
Office for sale in Piraeus - Center of Piraeus for 60.000€ (Listing No 1248). Another proper…

