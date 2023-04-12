Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kavala
23
Kavala Prefecture
23
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Thessaloniki
3
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
3
Thessaloniki
2
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Show more
Office To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Office 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Office 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 107,000
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
Office 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000
Office for SALE in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 45.000€ (Listing No 2054). Anothe…
Office 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
Office 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 310,000
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
Office 18 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18 Number of rooms 1 410 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Officein Central Macedonia, Greece
Office
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
Nea Krini SALE Store area: 207 m2, cellar, year of construction: 2021, autonomous gas, new b…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m² -1 Floor
€ 455,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 410 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m² -1 Floor
€ 770,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 460 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Officein Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Office
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m² -1 Floor
€ 510,000
Nea Politia SALE Store area: 415 m2, basement, year of construction: 2004, not important, no…
Office 4 roomsin Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1 Floor
€ 120,000
Drama, Center: Office of 150 sq.m. very central 1st floor in a very privileged location. It …
Office 3 bedroomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
Office 7 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
€ 370,000
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
Officein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
30 m²
€ 33,000
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ114). Anot…
Office 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2 Floor
€ 45,000
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
Office 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 3 Floor
€ 170,000
Kavala, Center: Office of 140 sq.m. on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a building located in the ci…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir