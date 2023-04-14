Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Heraklion Regional Unit
  District of Heraklion
  Limenas Chersonisou
  Hotels

Hotels for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 11 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
Hotel 30 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 18 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
Hotel 54 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 42 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
Hotel 18 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a 4-storey hotel of 1200sq.m. The property accommodates 18 comfortable apartments, …
Hotel 12 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
