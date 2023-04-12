Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Greece

commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
Investment To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroomin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 13,000
Code: 3-1167 - Eleftherio-Kordelio Center FOR SALE Business (Cafe). Price: 13.000 € Απόδο…
Investmentin Thassos, Greece
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
Investment 15 bedroomsin Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
4 bath
€ 550,000
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
Investment 2 roomsin Nafplion, Greece
Investment 2 rooms
Nafplion, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11746 - Shop FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €490.000. This 110 sq. m. Shop i…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² Number of floors 4
€ 130,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.D401: Loft apartment with a total a…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.SF1: Studio apartment with a total …
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES -L.A104: Studio apartment with a tota…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² Number of floors 2
€ 92,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.B103: Studio apartment with a total…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 22,000
Property Code: 3-944 - Business FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €22.000. This 5…
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
€ 14,000
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
Investment 2 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 276 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 13,000
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 11,000
Property Code: 3-886 - Business FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €11.000. This 75 sq. m.…
Investment 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 33,000
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
Investmentin Athens, Greece
Investment
Athens, Greece
€ 330,000
Property Code: 1456 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for €330.000 . This 183 sq. m.…
Investment 4 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 4 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Investment 8 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 8 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Investment 9 bedroomsin Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 9 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
10 bath 12 000 m²
€ 5,900,000
Property Code: 1-10 - Business FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €5.900.000. This 12000 sq.…
Investment 1 bedroomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bath 340 m²
€ 15,000
Property Code: 1476 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Business of total surface 340 sq.m, …
Investment 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Investment 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 280 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1416 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Side to side Business of total surface 280 sq.m, …
Investment 3 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Investment 3 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 116 m²
€ 20,000
ID: 1151 - Tsakos Agias Paraskevi SELL Office with a total area of 116 sq.m. Semi-basement. …
Investment 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
88 m²
€ 35,000
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
Investment 1 bedroomin Ermoupoli, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Ermoupoli, Greece
60 m²
€ 38,000
Ref: 1116 - For sale Ermoupoleos Business - Store a total area of 60 sq.m. Ground floor. It …
Investment 1 bedroomin Chaidari, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
Investmentin Potos, Greece
Investment
Potos, Greece
€ 320,000
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
Investment 1 bedroomin Kallirachi, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code: 1694 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €35.000 . This 56 sq. m. B…
Investment 5 bedroomsin Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €350.000. This 140 sq. m.…
Investment 8 bedroomsin Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
2 bath
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
Investmentin Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment
Megalos Prinos, Greece
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…

Regions with properties for sale

in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in Kassandria
in Polygyros
in Chania Municipality
in Nikiti
in Leptokarya
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Limenas Chersonisou
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
in demos aristotele
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Agios Nikolaos
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Municipality of Rhodes
in Rethymni Municipality

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir