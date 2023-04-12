UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Greece
commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
Investment
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
€ 13,000
Code: 3-1167 - Eleftherio-Kordelio Center FOR SALE Business (Cafe). Price: 13.000 € Απόδο…
Investment
Thassos, Greece
€ 285,000
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
Investment 15 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
4 bath
€ 550,000
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
Investment 2 rooms
Nafplion, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11746 - Shop FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €490.000. This 110 sq. m. Shop i…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 130,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.D401: Loft apartment with a total a…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.SF1: Studio apartment with a total …
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES -L.A104: Studio apartment with a tota…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 92,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.B103: Studio apartment with a total…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 22,000
Property Code: 3-944 - Business FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €22.000. This 5…
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
€ 14,000
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
Investment 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
276 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 13,000
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 11,000
Property Code: 3-886 - Business FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €11.000. This 75 sq. m.…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 33,000
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
Investment
Athens, Greece
€ 330,000
Property Code: 1456 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for €330.000 . This 183 sq. m.…
Investment 4 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Investment 8 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Investment 9 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
10 bath
12 000 m²
€ 5,900,000
Property Code: 1-10 - Business FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €5.900.000. This 12000 sq.…
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bath
340 m²
€ 15,000
Property Code: 1476 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Business of total surface 340 sq.m, …
Investment 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
280 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1416 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Side to side Business of total surface 280 sq.m, …
Investment 3 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
116 m²
€ 20,000
ID: 1151 - Tsakos Agias Paraskevi SELL Office with a total area of 116 sq.m. Semi-basement. …
Investment 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
88 m²
€ 35,000
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
Investment 1 bedroom
Ermoupoli, Greece
60 m²
€ 38,000
Ref: 1116 - For sale Ermoupoleos Business - Store a total area of 60 sq.m. Ground floor. It …
Investment 1 bedroom
Chaidari, Greece
90 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
Investment
Potos, Greece
€ 320,000
Incomplete building in the area of Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
Investment 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code: 1694 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €35.000 . This 56 sq. m. B…
Investment 5 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €350.000. This 140 sq. m.…
Investment 8 bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
2 bath
€ 130,000
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
Investment
Megalos Prinos, Greece
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Regions with properties for sale
in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in Kassandria
in Polygyros
in Chania Municipality
in Nikiti
in Leptokarya
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Limenas Chersonisou
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
in demos aristotele
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Agios Nikolaos
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Municipality of Rhodes
in Rethymni Municipality
Properties features in Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map