UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Attica
Commercial real estate in Attica, Greece
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
7
Nea Makri
7
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
6
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
6
Saronida Municipal Unit
6
Saronis
6
Agios Ioannis Renti
5
Limenas Markopoulou
5
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
Agia Marina
4
Koropi
4
Lavrion
4
Markopoulo
4
Spata
4
Chaidari
3
Korydallos
3
Municipality of Fyli
3
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros
3
Rafina
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
859 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
260 m²
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
419 m²
€770,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1
260 m²
1
For sale business of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The shop is located in the Argyroupoli area Fu…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
220 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
860 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Other 3 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
3
340 m²
€420,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7
340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
250 m²
For sale business area of 250 sq.m in Athens. The facility has air conditioning. An alarm is…
€580,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. There is an alarm s…
€580,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1
1
60 m²
2/1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€127,000
Recommend
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
21 m²
1
For sale a commercial space of 21 sq.m in the historical center of Athens
€120,000
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
600 m²
The building is located in the Polygono area. Analysis of the property of the premises. Base…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
200 m²
For sale building with an area of 200 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€1,05M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
350 m²
For sale building with an area of 350 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€655,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6
500 m²
For sale building with an area of 500 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 4 levels. T…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
999 m²
For sale building with an area of 999 sq.m in Athens. For sale building with a total area of…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
810 m²
For sale building with an area of 810 sq.m in Athens. The facility has heating. The building…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
380 m²
The building is located in the Piraeus district. The building is preserved
€575,000
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
560 m²
The building is located in the Marusi area
€600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
316 m²
1
For sale business of 316 sq.meters in Athens. Commercial space for sale in Kallithea .Rented…
€300,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
67 m²
Centrally located in Melissia. Neat room. Too bright. Huge windows throughout. Front and cor…
€250,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
391 m²
Five-story office building for sale . The building consists of five office rooms. The buildi…
€617,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
343 m²
For sale apartment complex consisting of 6 apartments. Ground floor: Apartment 100 sq.m Apar…
€550,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
343 m²
1
Apartment complex for sale6 apartments. Ground floor:Apartment100 sq.mApartment30 sq.mApartm…
€550,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
811 m²
The facility is located in the Nea Kifisiya area, 15 km northeast of the center of Athens, a…
€1,10M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
29
Property types in Attica
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL