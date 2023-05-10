Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
26
Rhodes
25
Municipality of Mykonos
10
Mykonos
7
Municipality of Andros
6
Municipality of Thira
5
Agia Marina
3
demos lerou
3
Show more
67 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,786,000
Commercial 1 room in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,230,000
Commercial 1 room in Batsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Batsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
Commercial 1 room in Karavostasis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karavostasis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Commercial 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,520,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tholos, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tholos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
€ 1,800,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Ornos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Ornos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 530 m²
€ 2,500,000
Manufacture in Zaganiaris, Greece
Manufacture
Zaganiaris, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
€ 100,000
Manufacture in Zaganiaris, Greece
Manufacture
Zaganiaris, Greece
Area 10 141 m²
€ 85,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Ermoupoli, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Ermoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
€ 38,000
Manufacture in Tripotamos, Greece
Manufacture
Tripotamos, Greece
Area 6 030 m²
€ 130,000
Manufacture in Andros, Greece
Manufacture
Andros, Greece
Area 13 840 m²
€ 260,000
Commercial 1 room in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Amonaklios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Amonaklios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Pylonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 4,250,000
Hotel 1 room in Pollonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pollonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Kasos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Kasos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Kritika, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Commercial 1 room in Lardos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lardos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
