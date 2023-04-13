Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos
13
Paphos
13
Polis
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
Office To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 220,000
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 446,000
  This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 flo…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 470,000
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 210,000
For sale an office, which was divided into 2 independent premises. Located on the 3rd floor …
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 475,000
For sale an office of 160m2 that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the busi…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 215,000
For sale an office located on the 3rd floor of the business center in the city center of Pap…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 445,000
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 2,325,000
  These spacious offices are found on the 1st floor of the Business Center, consis…

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir