  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Zhodzina

Commercial real estate in Zhodzina, Belarus

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,913
In the very center of Zhodino, a commercial premises are for sale. The business center is wi…
Manufacturein Zhodzina, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 m²
€ 18,913
Spacious commercial plot for sale in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow ➜ 惧 Excellent plo…
Shopin Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop
Zhodzina, Belarus
800 m²
€ 864,268
Shop for sale Address: Minsk region. Zhodino, pr. Lenin, 3A Area – 799.7 m2 Product store fo…
Commercialin Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial
Zhodzina, Belarus
18 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,584
Capital brick garage on the street. Rokossovsky. Good driveways, ideal for servicing your ca…
Commercialin Zhodzina, Belarus
Commercial
Zhodzina, Belarus
39 m²
€ 4,953
Garage for sale, g. Zhodino, Sovetskaya Square 39.2 m & sup2 ;, electricity. Sale 5 & nbsp; …
