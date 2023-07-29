Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

10 properties total found
Warehouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 312,743
Warehouse 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
Sale of premises in an administrative building for a warehouse.  Separate entrance, hea…
€ 19,487
Warehouse 5 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale premises in an administrative building with the possibility of using the warehouse …
€ 62,364
Warehouse 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 50,673
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 12 650 m²
Number of floors 5
Project & quot; Electronic Gold & quot; ABOUT THE PROJECT RECONSTRUCTION EASY IN M…
€ 1,903,650
Warehouse 8 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 1 410 m²
Floor 3/3
Administrative warehouse complex for sale An excellent option for a rental business for $ 22…
€ 286,454
Warehouse 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
Floor 1/25
Sale of masonry in the house of Makayenka 12 ( 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 ). Different areas from 5 t…
€ 5,000
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale warehouse, g. Minsk, prosp. Independence, House 165, Uruchye Metro, East Square Dis…
€ 8,159
Warehouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 878 m²
Production and storage room of Mayakovsky Street 176 (FEZ) 3 rooms, area 877.9 m & sup2;,…
€ 349,003
Warehouse 20 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 20 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1
Warehouses, plot 6.0 hectares, Garages, three railway branches, Goat cranes, ul. Montazhniko…
€ 3,172,750
