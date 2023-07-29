Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Belarus
Minsk
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus
commercial property
442
restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
shops
84
Warehouse
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Warehouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4
446 m²
1
€ 312,743
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
26 m²
1/4
Sale of premises in an administrative building for a warehouse. Separate entrance, hea…
€ 19,487
Recommend
Warehouse 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5
88 m²
1/4
For sale premises in an administrative building with the possibility of using the warehouse …
€ 62,364
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2
250 m²
2
€ 50,673
Recommend
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
12 650 m²
5
Project & quot; Electronic Gold & quot; ABOUT THE PROJECT RECONSTRUCTION EASY IN M…
€ 1,903,650
Recommend
Warehouse 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
8
1 410 m²
3/3
Administrative warehouse complex for sale An excellent option for a rental business for $ 22…
€ 286,454
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1
5 m²
1/25
Sale of masonry in the house of Makayenka 12 ( 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 ). Different areas from 5 t…
€ 5,000
Recommend
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
18 m²
1/6
For sale warehouse, g. Minsk, prosp. Independence, House 165, Uruchye Metro, East Square Dis…
€ 8,159
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3
878 m²
Production and storage room of Mayakovsky Street 176 (FEZ) 3 rooms, area 877.9 m & sup2;,…
€ 349,003
Recommend
Warehouse 20 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
20
2 600 m²
1
Warehouses, plot 6.0 hectares, Garages, three railway branches, Goat cranes, ul. Montazhniko…
€ 3,172,750
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL