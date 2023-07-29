Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Minsk, Belarus

12 properties total found
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
€ 303,678
Restaurant 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/3
A modern club / restaurant / bistro in the center of Frunze district near the metro! Europea…
€ 358,068
Restaurant 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/10
Sale of premises on Troubles 45 with a separate entrance. The 49.5 m2 room is located on the…
€ 67,988
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/7
Placement for sale with a full range of equipment and furniture in the trading part of the G…
€ 81,494
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 132,349
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 104,429
Restaurant 12 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive offer!!! Georgian Restaurant & Laquo; Natvris He & raquo;!   and laqu…
€ 997,150
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 313 m²
Multifunctional detached & nbsp; building located in close proximity to the city center, & n…
€ 679,875
Restaurant 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 598 m²
For sale premises with a stable business ( restaurant ). City center, stable income, contrac…
€ 317,275
Restaurant 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/1
A finished and profitable business with equipment, machinery and furniture is for sale. & Nb…
€ 144,134
Restaurant 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 946 m²
For sale Restaurant, g. Minsk, prosp. Independence, house 117-A, metro Moscow, Independence,…
€ 1,858,325
Restaurant 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Catering for sale in & nbsp; "Nemiga City" business center, with repair! City center!Conveni…
€ 171,329
